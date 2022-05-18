3H Properties Group Inc.: 3H Properties Group Hosts Affordable Housing Webinar, Preservation - A Deeper Dive with Canadian and American Expert Panel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / 3H Properties Group ("3H Properties" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer focused on 100% affordable housing, is hosting a webinar to further the discussion on the critical role preservation of affordable housing plays in addressing the current housing crisis. This webinar will feature affordable housing experts from North America, offering a platform to compare past, present, and future preservation strategies, discuss financial mechanisms to encourage preservation, and share best practices.

Preservation - A Deeper Dive, will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.

Bringing together developers, non-profits, government officials and community members, this webinar features speakers Iman Novin, Principal of Novin Development, Patricia Roset-Zuppa, Vice-President, Policy Development at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Alfredo Hermano, CEO and Founding Partner, 3H Properties Group and is open to anyone with an interest in tackling affordable housing through sustainable practices.

"Following the success of 3H Properties' first webinar with regenerative communities expert Jonathan F.P. Rose, we are thrilled to announce our next event, Preservation - A Deeper Dive," said Alfredo Hermano, CEO and Founding Partner, 3H Properties Group. "This conversation is timely, as budgets are being stretched with affordable housing becoming less attainable, and inflation is skyrocketing. We know housing preservation offers a less expensive, faster, and more lightly regulated opportunity to maintain housing affordability, and we are excited for Iman Novin and Patricia Roset-Zuppa to share information and their successes in this area."

Through 3H Properties' partnerships with international colleagues, the Company shares and receives knowledge and expertise to help Canada achieve its goal of its citizens to have an affordable home that meets their needs by 2030.

Speakers:

Iman Novin

Mr. Novin has over 16 years of experience in the multifamily development sector and has been involved with the development of over 9,000 multifamily units valued over $3.5B throughout California. Iman founded Novin Development to focus on urban infill, mixed-income, and transit-oriented development projects with a double-bottom line commitment to risk adjusted returns and social / environmental sustainability. Iman has served as Vice Chair of the Walnut Creek Planning Commission and is currently serving on the Contra Costa County Council on Homelessness, Board of Directors of the Trinity Center, a non-profit homeless service provider, and Board of Director of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce. Iman also enjoys helping shape housing policy at the State level as an elected Delegate in CA Assembly District 16 and member of the CADEM Legislation Committee.

Patricia Roset-Zuppa

Patricia Roset-Zuppa is Vice-President, Policy at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). She joined CMHC in 2009 and has held positions in strategic policy coordination, housing finance policy and federal/provincial/territorial relations. Patricia played a lead role in the development of Canada's first ever National Housing Strategy. Prior to CMHC, Patricia worked in residential real estate, housing policy and urban research in Canada and the United States. She holds a Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Florida, an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and Masters in Geography from Utrecht University in the Netherlands where she was born and raised. She is an immigrant to Canada and proud Canadian and Dutch dual citizen.

Alfredo Hermano

Because of Alfredo's own experience as an immigrant child within a family who relied on community and affordable housing to thrive and succeed in life, his substantive time in the construction industry, and his unique abilities to build teams in a collaborative way, he not only started 3H Properties Group that is focused on 100% affordable housing but is growing what he hopes will be a movement - to change rental housing for the better.

About 3H Properties Group

3H Properties Group partners with non-profits and institutions to secure land in secondary markets across Canada to both develop 100% affordable housing into perpetuity and to provide long term investment opportunities. 3H Properties provide full turnkey development services from concept and acquisition to completion. 3H Properties' partners with its sister company, NGC, a medium-sized construction firm with its Canadian head office in Vancouver, BC, an office in Toronto, ON, and US offices in Tacoma, WA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit: https://www.3hproperties.com.

