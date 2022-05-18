Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MZ ISIN: US8335922071 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
18.05.22
18:43 Uhr
1,600 US-Dollar
+0,070
+4,58 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOBR SAFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOBR SAFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2022 | 18:56
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Lead Bookrunning Manager on a $10 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq for SOBR Safe, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Lead Bookrunning Manager on a $10 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq for SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR).

About SOBR Safe, Inc.

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate action. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

For more information, please visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701903/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Lead-Bookrunning-Manager-on-a-10-Million-Public-Offering-and-Uplisting-to-the-Nasdaq-for-SOBR-Safe-Inc-NASDAQ-SOBR

SOBR SAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.