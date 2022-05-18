

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, in line with the major markets across Europe, as soaring inflation and fears over a series of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in positive territory till a little past noon, ended with a loss of 151.30 points or 1.29% at 11,579.14, the day's low. The index touched a high of 11,783.13.



All the constituents of the SMI index ended in negative territory.



Lonza Group shed about 3.3%. Nestle and Givaudan both lost about 2.65% and Richemont ended 2.4% down.



SGS and Partners Group both shed a little over 2%. Geberit, Holcim, Swisscom and Swiss Re lost 1 to 1.3%.



In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tumbled 8.8%, Tecan Group and Sonova ended lower by 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Bachem Holding, Straumann Holding, Temenos Group, Barry Callebaut and Swatch Group drifted down 3 to 4.5%.



Clariant, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, VAT Group, AMS, Georg Fischer, Schindler Holding and SIG Combibloc also ended notably lower.



Flughafen Zurich gained nearly 1.5%. Baloise Holding, Helvetia and BB Biotech gained 0.5 to 0.85%.







