- (PLX AI) - SimCorp signs non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with leading investment manager and existing client in APAC.
- • SimCorp intention being to form a new company in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia
- • SimCorp agreement will become a "large contract" for SimCorp's software and services, including SimCorp Dimension, data management, cloud, investment accounting services and managed services
- • SimCorp will disclose a separate company announcement about this
SIMCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de