Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 08:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Fastighets AB Balder (163/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fastighets AB Balder
(Balder) published on May 19, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Balder, with the support of the authorization from
the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 12, 2022, decided on a stock split
whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by six (6) new ordinary
shares (6:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Balder (BALDB). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069830
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
