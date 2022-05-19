Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
19.05.22
08:06 Uhr
0,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2022 | 08:29
81 Leser
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for AB Klaipedos nafta for the period of 2022-2024

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on 18 May 2022 adopted the resolution No. 509 "Regarding the approval of the key financial performance indicators for state-owned enterprises for the period of 2022-2024", which establishes the following performance indicators for the Company:

Indicator202220232024
Average annual adjusted EBITDA* Period 2022-2024
= EUR 33.9 million
Annual financial debt to equity ratio Period 2022-2024 limit
1.7-3.2 times

* EBITDA less adjustment (temporary regulatory differences, temporary fluctuations in the fair value of financial derivatives, results from disposal or revaluation of non-current assets, compensations received for previous periods, other non-typical corrections).

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
