Recover, a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends,has won the Green Product Award 2022 in the category Fashion. The company was recognized for its innovative, environmentally friendly products, which are created in partnership with the supply chain, offering an end-to-end sustainable solution for major brands and retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005091/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2013, the international Green Product Award has been honoring outstanding products, services and concepts that stand out for their good design, innovation, and sustainability. Over 1500 participants from 52 countries applied for this year's awards, and Recover was elected as the winner in Fashion by an international jury of experienced experts, thanks to its sustainable and cost-effective plug-in-play solution.

"The production of fashion is a major source of carbon emissions worldwide and at the same time the lifespan of a garment is becoming shorter and shorter. Recover has found a solution to both problems through the circular economy principle", stated the jury.

Recover is an innovative textile producer that has been pioneering sustainable materials and recycling since 1947. The company recycles post-industrial, pre-consumer and post-consumer cotton waste, replacing the need to cultivate cotton, dramatically reducing water waste, limiting the use of dyes through its RColorBlend system, and reducing textile landfill waste. By integrating its cotton into the supply chain, Recover also helps brands and retailers to meet their climate goals and make a significant positive environmental impact.

Helene Smits, Chief Sustainability Officer at Recover, commented "As committed agents of change within the industry, we are honored to be selected as winners at the Green Product Awards. Through scaling the production of our recycled fibers worldwide, we aim to bring sustainable fashion closer to the consumer and achieve circular fashion for all"

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Green Product Award

Since 2013, the international Green Product Award has recognized products and services that excel in design, innovation and sustainability. The award presents 13 categories Architecture Tiny Houses, Beauty Personal Care, Building Components, Consumer Goods, Fashion, Interior Lifestyle, Kids, Kitchen, Mobility, New Materials, Packaging, Sport and Workspace. The Green Concept Award, presented in collaboration with the IKEA Stiftung, exclusively honours concepts for sustainable products services, that are not yet on the market.

The aim of the Green Future Club is to inspire consumers and industry with good examples and to provide feedback and networking opportunities to the participants of the awards so that all products become sustainable (faster). Each year, the annual Green Trend Book highlights upcoming sustainable trends and award-winning submissions to the Awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005091/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Wesselby

Marketing Manager

Hannah.wesselby@recoverfiber.com