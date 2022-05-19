XPeng European Holding B.V: XPENG Oslo Experience Store Now Open With XPENG G3i and XPENG P5 Available for Local Test Drives

XPENG opens its first Brand Experience Store in the Bjørvika area of downtown Oslo on May 19, 2022.

The launch of the fully electric XPENG P5 and XPENG G3i makes Norway the first European country to boast the full range of XPENG EVs. Local test drives are now available to customers.

XPENG, in June this year, will be participating in the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS35) 2022, the world's largest international EV event live from Oslo.



OSLO, Norway, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, is taking the next step in its European expansion by opening its first Norwegian Brand Experience Store in the Bjørvika area of Oslo on May 19. This coincides with the official launch of the brand's two latest models, XPENG G3i and XPENG P5.

Establishing a Local Presence

XPENG is one of the early adopters of a disruptive retail model in the European market, combining direct, in-store sales with wider agency collaboration. In the Oslo Brand Experience Store, visitors have the opportunity to view and test drive XPENG's latest EV models, XPENG G3i and XPENG P5. Designed to deliver a safe and seamless driving experience, both models are equipped with cutting-edge hardware and software, the latter of which can be improved over time thanks to over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The Oslo store is XPENG's fourth Brand Experience Store, after the opening of locations in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands earlier this year.

Eric Jin, Vice President of XPENG, remarked: "The opening of our Brand Experience Store in Norway represents Northern Europe's growing interest in XPENG brand. We are delighted that we can couple this with the launch of XPENG G3i and XPENG P5 in the Norwegian market, and we are also very confident that the Brand Experience Store will strengthen our presence in Europe while demonstrating the potential of our electric mobility solutions to drivers across the continent."

"We are extremely excited to open another XPENG Brand Experience Store in one of Oslo's most vibrant areas. Bjørvika showcases the best of modern architecture, technology, and sustainable urban development, which perfectly dovetails with our focus on innovative, sustainable mobility solutions. Naturally, we're delighted to open our doors in this area," says Claes Persson, CEO of XPENG Motors in Norway.

Unveiling XPENG G3i and XPENG P5

The Oslo store will display XPENG's latest models, including XPENG P5, a premium family sedan boats a spacious interior with a host of intelligent features released in April this year.

Also revealed for the first time is XPENG G3i, the facelift of the successful XPENG G3 compact SUV. XPENG G3i features the XPENG signature X Robot Face with 108 LEDs curving around the new front bumper along with new hidden door handles for improved aerodynamics. The new XPENG G3i will also be available in a new Coral Green paint option inspired by classical Chinese Qinghua porcelain.

Carried over from the successful XPENG G3 design is the panoramic windshield offering a unique in-cabin experience that allows more light to enter the cabin for better visibility. Furthermore, XPENG G3i comes with XPILOT 2.5, XPENG's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard, which is equipped with new features including Lane Keep Assist and Emergency Lane Keeping. Other additions to XPENG G3i include Vehicle To Load (V2L) capabilities, a Bluetooth digital key, and a new 18" wheel option.

Both the G3i and P5 are now available for the locals to schedule test drive appointments.

In Norway, XPENG will help to provide financial and insurance solutions by working with Nordea and Gjensidige, respectively.

XPENG and EVS35 Summit

As a leading player in the electric mobility industry, XPENG will participate in the world's largest EV event this year, EVS35. XPENG's flying car, XPENG X2, will be showcased at the new Brand Experience Store before being moved to the EVS35 Summit taking place in Oslo between June 11-15, 2022.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility through our affiliates including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics. We focus on creating a future of mobility that uses thoughtful and empathetic intelligence to improve the driving experience.

XPENG is committed to in-house R&D, with over 40% of our employees working in R&D-related areas helping to develop our expanding product portfolio. The Company has created a full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), as well as an intelligent operating system (Xmart OS) for an enhanced in-car experience. XPENG has also developed core vehicle systems for enhanced driving capabilities, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multi-regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. XPENG's EVs are manufactured at the fully-owned plant located at Zhaoqing, China. To further expand our production capacity, two new self-owned intelligent EV manufacturing bases in Guangzhou and Wuhan are under construction now.

For more information about XPENG and our product availability in a specific region, please visit our website: www.heyxpeng.com

