Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Unibap AB (243/22)

With effect from May 23, 2022, the unit rights in Unibap AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 01, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: UNIBAP UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017937154 Order book ID: 257791 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 23, 2022, the paid subscription units in Unibap AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: UNIBAP BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017937162 Order book ID: 257792 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB