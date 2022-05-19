Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 14:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Unibap AB (243/22)

With effect from May 23, 2022, the unit rights in Unibap AB will be traded on
First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
01, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   UNIBAP UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017937154              
Order book ID:  257791                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 23, 2022, the paid subscription units in Unibap AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   UNIBAP BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017937162              
Order book ID:  257792                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.