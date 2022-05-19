9 Meters Biopharma to Exhibit at Digestive Disease Week 2022

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced that the company will host an exhibit at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) which takes place May 21-24, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

9 Meters will be located at booth #1625 in the exhibition hall at the San Diego Convention Center. Representatives of the company will be present on site to provide medical information regarding 9 Meters' co-lead product candidates, vurolenatide for short bowel syndrome and larazotide for celiac disease, as well as information about the other candidates in its development pipeline. The company will also be collecting donations at the booth for its partner, Mend Hunger, a non-profit organization providing no-cost, gluten-free hunger relief to households across America. 9 Meters will match all donations, up to $7,500, made to Mend Hunger during DDW.

"We look forward to connecting with healthcare professionals and other companies who are part of the gastroenterology community and participating at DDW," said John Temperato, President & CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma. "Our team is very proud of the progress we've made over the past year in advancing our potential treatments for patients with rare and debilitating digestive diseases, and we are excited to exhibit at DDW for the first time and introduce the Company and pipeline to those attending this important meeting."

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. 9 Meters is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon 9 Meters' current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; intellectual property risks; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of 9 Meters to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs, including in light of current stock market conditions; risk of delisting from Nasdaq; reliance on collaborators; reliance on research and development partners; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 9 Meters' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other filings that 9 Meters has made and future filings 9 Meters will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. 9 Meters expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate Contact

Al Medwar

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

investor-relations@9meters.com

Media Contact

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

veames@lifescicomms.com

203-942-4626

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701960/9-Meters-Biopharma-to-Exhibit-at-Digestive-Disease-Week-2022