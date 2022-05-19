Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
18.05.22
14:17 Uhr
1,083 Euro
+0,023
+2,17 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2022 | 14:17
Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), has sold shares due to private financial commitments

Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB, has sold 975,000 shares in Fingerprints.

"The reason for my sale of shares is private financial commitments. I have an unchanged strong belief in the company's future and plan to invest in Fingerprints again as soon as it is possible for me to do so," comments Ted Elvhage.

Link to PDMR transactions register.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 220519 - Shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c801885-da99-4cbb-b8d6-d8662970bd7c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
