Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), has sold shares due to private financial commitments

Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB, has sold 975,000 shares in Fingerprints.



"The reason for my sale of shares is private financial commitments. I have an unchanged strong belief in the company's future and plan to invest in Fingerprints again as soon as it is possible for me to do so," comments Ted Elvhage.

