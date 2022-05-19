Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Initial Bid for G2 LINK from Tennessee School District

Award Reflects Value Proposition of Galaxy's New Classroom Audio Solution; Company Expands Audio Footprint into Tennessee

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, has been awarded a bid for its G2 LINK classroom audio solution from the Overton County Board of Education in Tennessee.

The award is the first received for the Company's G2 LINK solution, which Galaxy launched at FETC in Orlando, Florida in January 2022, and will be placed to outfit the school district's Kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms.

"Receiving our first purchase order for G2 LINK is an important validation of our expectation that this product would be disruptive to the industry from an audio specification standpoint," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "In addition, our ability to manufacture G2 LINK in our Arizona facility enables our team to have greater cost control over the product, allowing Galaxy to be highly competitive in regard to pricing for our customers. The order also represents our initial foothold in Tennessee for audio, in which we look forward to growing our market share and continue to expand into new regions."

G2 LINK is a Classroom Audio System that enhances teacher communication and student engagement in the classroom and throughout the school community. Simply Speak into G2 LINK's teacher microphone and increase your student's achievement. G2 LINK is the connection to communicating in and outside the walls of a classroom. The system gives teachers access to the front office for normal daily communication and can also initiate a campus wide emergency alert, all from a button on their teacher microphone which is worn around the neck and is with the teacher at all times.

As an historic OEM supplier of classroom audio solutions to the ed tech market, Galaxy's G2 LINK Classroom Audio System includes our patented and award winning multi-input audio amplifier, teacher microphone with programmable buttons for fluid integration into G2 Secure, and our customizable speaker system. The networked amp makes it an easy add on to any G2 Communicator install as the in-classroom IP endpoint for the intercom system. The teacher microphone's ability to initiate and receive SIP calls, gives teachers the freedom to work from anywhere in the room, yet still communicate immediately to the front office when needed.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

