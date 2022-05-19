Jaguar Health, Inc.: Media Advisory: Jaguar Health Canine Cancer: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Launch Event in NYC on Monday, May 23rd!

Click here to RSVP for this in-person, outdoor event

Human and doggy swag will be available*, and the event will feature presentations by well-known veterinary cancer specialists, including Dr. Sue Cancer Vet, and performances by Broadway stars

This is a special event for ALL interested parties - dog owners, veterinarians, veterinary oncology specialists, investors, the media, and anyone who is concerned about addressing and managing cancer in our four-legged best friends

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is hosting a special media event and performance in New York City on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM Eastern to celebrate the launch of the Jaguar Health Canine Cancer: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange) initiative - the first-ever U.S. Canine Cancer Registry and Cancer Care index - because protecting dogs from cancer begins with knowing its impact by breed, type, age, gender, and location.

"This is a special event for ALL interested parties - dog owners, veterinarians, veterinary oncology specialists, investors, the media, and anyone who is concerned about addressing and managing cancer in our four-legged best friends - and the event is taking place on the first annual National Canine Cancer Awareness Day!" said Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health's founder, president, and CEO. "This first-ever U.S. Canine Cancer Registry and Cancer Care Index is being created to assess the prevalence and incidence of cancer in dogs. We will be revealing data at the event from the first nationwide Gallup survey of pet owners addressing their experience with canine cancer, as well as the registry itself that is based on the analysis of thousands of anonymized canine medical records. The data may also provide insights to help better understand cancer in humans as well."

To RSVP to attend this in-person, outdoor event, click here or send an email to takechargersvp@togorun.com. This event will also be live streamed here on the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Facebook page for parties unable to attend in person.

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. is co-sponsored by TogoRun and Ivee (Intelligent Veterinary Enhanced Experience).

WHO:

Presentations from: Jaguar Health Founder, President, and CEO Lisa Conte Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board Co-chair Dr. Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACVS Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board Member Dr. Susan Ettinger, "Dr. Sue Cancer Vet," DVM, DACVIM (Oncology) TogoRun President, CEO & Owner Glo Janata, J.D. Ivee (Intelligent Veterinary Enhanced Experience) CEO and Founder Chelsea Rhoads Gallup Director for Eastern Region Bill Reid

Special Performances** by: Academy Award-nominated actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri Actor and producer Gianna Palminteri Actor, director and producer Richard H. Blake Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated actress Jenn Colella Tony-nominated actress Shoshana Bean Broadway actor and singer Bobby Conte Tony-nominated actress, singer, and songwriter Orfeh Tony-nominated actor and singer Andy Karl Broadway actor, singer, and film producer Manu Narayan



WHERE:

Madison Square Park

Enter at 23rd Street and Broadway, New York, NY 10010

WHEN:

Monday, May 23rd, 2022

12:30 - 2:30 p.m. EDT

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar Health will host a launch event May 23, 2022 for the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. initiative. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

*Swag items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited

**Artists subject to change

TakeCharge is a registered trademark of H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc.

