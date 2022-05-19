Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHRN ISIN: SE0009414303 Ticker-Symbol: 8Y1 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
08:38 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,003
-8,46 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 14:53
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Axolot Solutions Holding AB (244/22)

With effect from May 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Axolot Solutions
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 02, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AXOLOT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017937030              
Order book ID:  257308                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Axolot Solutions
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AXOLOT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017937048              
Order book ID:  257538                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.