Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Axolot Solutions Holding AB (244/22)

With effect from May 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Axolot Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 02, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AXOLOT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017937030 Order book ID: 257308 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Axolot Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AXOLOT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017937048 Order book ID: 257538 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB