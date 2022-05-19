Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) today announced it will host a new, recurring 'Ask The CEO' series featuring Dr. Ali Parsa, the Founder and CEO of Babylon, starting with the first interview on May 26 at 1:00 pm EDT (10:00 am PDT).

The events will kick off with a one-hour period to gather audience questions that will be answered by the CEO in the interview, followed by a sit-down with Dr. Parsa, who will often be accompanied by other key company executives and stakeholders.

To attend the events, please go to the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A link to the live video webcasts will also be available on this page, and a replay of the webcasts will be available the day following the events. For more information, please visit https://ir.babylonhealth.com/.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world's fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon's technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries, and is capable of operating in 16 languages. And through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360, and its work in primary care through NHS GP at Hand, Babylon managed over 440k lives globally from the start of 2022. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

