ClarionDoor, LLC: Coaction Global Modernizes Product Distribution with ClarionDoor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor (https://clariondoor.com), a Zywave (https://www.zywave.com/) company, and provider of ultramodern, intelligent insurance solutions, is proud to announce that specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance company, Coaction Specialty Insurance Group (formerly Prosight Specialty Insurance Group) (https://www.coactionspecialty.com/), has selected ClarionDoor to modernize product distribution capabilities for the company's commercial general liability and commercial property lines of business.



Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, Coaction combines product, analytics, and underwriting capabilities with strong industry knowledge and partnerships to provide specialty insurance solutions for the property, casualty, entertainment, executive liability, and multi-line verticals. Coaction's focus on ensuring continued delivery of exceptional value to partners and policyholders led the company to ClarionDoor as part of a digital transformation and core system replacement initiative.

"Developing and launching modern insurance products and solutions is a priority for Coaction," said Mike Sciole, COO (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-sciole/) for Coaction. "Partnering with ClarionDoor will allow Coaction to support future growth, streamline distribution, and elevate our service standards helping us deliver products to the market for a frictionless sales experience."



ClarionDoor's product distribution solution (https://clariondoor.com/solutions/product-distribution/) equips insurance customers with a powerful product engine fronted by a remarkable underwriting interface that provides a real-time, seamless distribution experience. ClarionDoor's rapid implementation capabilities enable insurers to develop and deploy innovative products and empower the sales channel with complete policy rate, quote, bind, and issuance capabilities.

"During the selection process, it was clear that Coaction's immediate goal was to launch their products fast and with full distribution and API capabilities on day one," said Patrick McCall, vice president of sales (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-m-mccall-14a9377/) at ClarionDoor. "Our innovative insurance technology and rapid development approach will enable Coaction to launch their E&S carrier division quickly and establish a frictionless sales, underwriting, and distribution experience. We are thrilled to be part of Coaction's continued journey."

About Coaction Global (Coaction)

Coaction Global, Inc. (Coaction), headquartered in Morristown, NJ, is the parent of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Coaction Specialty), a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company, providing a range of property and casualty solutions to customers across the United States through its insurance company subsidiaries. The member insurance companies of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about Coaction and the rebrand, please visit www.coactionspecialty.com (http://www.coactionspecialty.com).

About ClarionDoor - a Zywave Company

ClarionDoor, acquired by Zywave in November 2021, is the provider of the most intelligent insurance product distribution, standalone rating, comparative rating, and policy management solutions with a multitude of customers live today across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Our breakthrough API-first, cloud-native technology enables carriers, MGAs, program administrators, and wholesalers to design, configure, and distribute products for any P&C line of business, and liberate them to focus on innovation, not implementation. To learn more, visit www.clariondoor.com (http://www.clariondoor.com) or contact us at cd_info@zywave.com (mailto:cd_info@zywave.com).



