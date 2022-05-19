Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Medacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting



19.05.2022



Media Release Medacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting - All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved - The distribution of CHF 10.7 million or CHF 0.535 per share was approved - Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chair of the Board of Directors and all other Board members standing for re-election were confirmed CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 19 May 2022 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Today's AGM was held without the physical participation of Shareholders. Accordingly, Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online. The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's Chairman, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 18'408'518 shares were represented by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 92% of Medacta's share capital. Shareholders approved the distribution of CHF 10.7 million or CHF 0.535 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution. Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year. Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following: - The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021; - The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021; - The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2021 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2021; - The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management; - The re-election of the independent proxy and the auditors; - The maximum aggregate compensations of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Management. The minutes of the 2022 AGM will be available in due course at:

