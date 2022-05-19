DGAP-Ad-hoc: Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership: Decision regarding the refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022



19-May-2022 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of Inside Information under Article 17 MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014)

Keywords: Announcement of a Strategic Business Decision

Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership (the "Issuer"), IFC 5, JE1 1ST, Jersey, Channel Islands

€250,000,000 Capital Securities

ISIN: DE000A0E4657

Stock Exchanges: Regulated Market of Euronext Amsterdam and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as further stock exchanges in Europe

Date: 19 May 2022

Decision regarding the refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022

The Issuer hereby announces that it has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Clause 8.1 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities to terminate and redeem all currently outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued.

In accordance with Clause 8.3 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities, the redemption of the Capital Securities has been secured by refinancing the Issuer in particular by way of a loan agreement in the amount of EUR 250 million.



Contacts:

Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership

Email: maincapitalfunding@sannegroup.com

John Pendergast, Director of the General Partner

Email: John.pendergast@sannegroup.com

Tel: +44 1534 702100

19-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

