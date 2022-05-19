DGAP-Ad-hoc: Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Disclosure of Inside Information under Article 17 MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014)
Keywords: Announcement of a Strategic Business Decision
Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership (the "Issuer"), IFC 5, JE1 1ST, Jersey, Channel Islands
€250,000,000 Capital Securities
ISIN: DE000A0E4657
Stock Exchanges: Regulated Market of Euronext Amsterdam and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as further stock exchanges in Europe
Date: 19 May 2022
Decision regarding the refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022
The Issuer hereby announces that it has decided to exercise its option in accordance with Clause 8.1 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities to terminate and redeem all currently outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued.
In accordance with Clause 8.3 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities, the redemption of the Capital Securities has been secured by refinancing the Issuer in particular by way of a loan agreement in the amount of EUR 250 million.
Contacts:
Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership
Email: maincapitalfunding@sannegroup.com
John Pendergast, Director of the General Partner
Email: John.pendergast@sannegroup.com
Tel: +44 1534 702100
19-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership
|IFC 5
|JE1 1ST Jersey
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 (0) 1534 722 787
|E-mail:
|MainCapitalFunding@sannegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0E4657
|WKN:
|A0E465
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1357207
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1357207 19-May-2022 CET/CEST
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de