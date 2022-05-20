e-voting available (Votaccess) until Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (3:00pm)

2022 letter to shareholders

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reminds its shareholders that the Annual Shareholder's Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at the offices of the law firm Ashurst Paris, located at 18 square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris, and details its terms and conditions as well as its letter to shareholders.

Voting procedures

Shareholders will be able to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person or to vote remotely, before the Shareholders' Meeting via the "Votaccess" e-platform, or by mail or by proxy, in accordance with the procedures indicated in the bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated on May 2, 2022 (French).

e-voting using the "Votaccess" e-platform will be available from 09:00 am CEST today May 20. If your broker or bank is a member of the Votaccess e-platform, access is made using the same regular login and password used to access your broker bank e-services. The Votaccess e-platform will close on Tuesday, June 7 at 03:00 pm CEST.

The possibility of voting or giving a proxy by mail will end on June 3, 2022 (end of the deadline for receiving voting forms).

For any questions regarding voting procedures, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations team by e-mail at the following address: spineguard@newcap.eu

Should the required quorum not be met, a second Meeting would be called for June 30, 2022 at 10:00am CEST, at the offices of the law firm Ashurst Paris, located at 18 square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris

Shareholders are reminded that the AMF strongly encourages them to exercise their voting rights, which is a fundamental prerogative of the shareholder.

Letter to shareholders

SpineGuard presents its letter to shareholders

"The growing interest triggered by our latest advances offers real value creation perspectives. It is stimulating the entire SpineGuard team who strives to reveal the full potential of the DSG technology, unique in its capacity to secure and streamline the placement of implants in bone while minimizing the recourse to X-rays," said SpineGuard's Co-founders, Pierre Jérôme, CEO, and Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO.

Read the full letter to shareholders HERE

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

