Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
20.05.22
10:36 Uhr
32,715 Euro
+0,125
+0,38 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,63032,71010:41
32,60532,68010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2022 | 10:17
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Amendment of the programme for buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees announced 9 February 2022

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) engaged on 9 February 2022 a third party to conduct repurchases of the company's own shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management for the period from 15 February 2022 until 13 January 2023. The mandate was on 20 May 2022, and with effect from the same date, amended to reflect that the maximum price that can be paid per share purchased under the buy-back programme is increased from NOK 500 to NOK 1,000.

Shares acquired under the buy-back programme has in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022 been based on the authorization from the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021. According to this authorization, the maximum number of shares that could be purchased in the market was 15,200,000, the minimum price that could be paid per share was NOK 50, and the maximum price was NOK 500. Share buy-back after the annual general meeting in 2022 was subject to a new authorization.

The annual general meeting authorized on 11 May 2022 the repurchase of up to 15,200,000 shares in market. The minimum price that can be paid for the shares is NOK 50, and the maximum price is NOK 1,000. The authorization was registered in the Norwegian register for business enterprises on 13 May 2022 and is valid until 30 June 2023.

Further information from:

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.