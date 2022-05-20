The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portugal's construction industry is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2022, down from previously estimated 3.1%

The publisher revised down the growth rate followed by increasing Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections coupled with ongoing severe drought which is posing a downside risk for industrial and energy construction sectors for short to medium terms. However, growth in 2022 will be driven by the government's efforts to develop transport infrastructure along with rising public and private sector investments in both building and civil engineering works.

The rise in building permits in 2021 is also expected to boost construction activities in coming quarters. According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 10.4% year on year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2021. In terms of segmentation, the total number of building permits approved for residential and non-residential rose by 12.6% and 2.9%, respectively, during the same period.

Furthermore, growth will also depend on the efficient execution of projects under the recovery program, and the implementation of associated reforms are key to sustain growth. The newly elected government is set to implement a budget for 2022, including a significant amount of EU funding. This will spur activity to develop green energy infrastructure in Portugal. The government is set to receive EUR13.9 billion ($161.3 billion) in grants and EUR2.7 billion ($3.1 billion) in loans in total under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the industry is projected to post an annual average growth of 1.7% between 2023-2026, supported by the 2030 National Investment Program (PNI), along with government's efforts to upgrade the country's rail, road, and other public transport infrastructure.

In October 2020, the government approved the 2030 PNI, under which it intends to spend EUR43 billion ($48.1 billion) on transport and energy infrastructure by 2030. The government plans to spend EUR21.7 billion ($23.9 billion) on transport projects and EUR13 billion ($14.3 billion) to develop the country's energy infrastructure, which is largely focused on hydrogen production.

