SAVE THE DATE: Invitation to the international Sailun press conference - With EcoPoint3 technology into the future - smart, innovative and efficient

Frankfurt, 20 May 2022 The challenges surrounding sustainability are becoming increasingly important globally and make it necessary to take new, innovative paths - including in the tire industry. Reason enough for the Chinese Sailun Group, one of the top 20 tire manufacturers in the world, to focus on its contributions and technologies in terms of resource conservation at the leading international trade fair THE TIRE COLOGNE from May 24 to 26, 2022. In addition, the core areas of premium product performance, use of resources and sustainable production will be the focus of this year's International

Sailun "EcoPoint^3" press conference Tuesday, May 24, 2022 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In Hall 7.1, Booth C038 - D039

In the presence of industry experts, you will learn interesting background information about the new EcoPoint3 technology Sailun consistently invests in research and development to meet the growing demands of the industry and consumers alike in terms of sustainability, performance and quality. Get first-hand insights into the EcoPoint^3 development and secure exclusive views on how the current and future tire generations of the Sailun and Maxam brands set new standards in the automotive sector - and what the experts and engineers from TÜV Süd, AutoBild magazine and IFV (Ingenieurgesellschaft für Fahrversuche) found out in numerous test sessions for Passenger Car Radial tires (PCR), Truck and Bus Radial tires (TBR) and Off-the-Road tires (OTR). You are invited to enter into dialogue with the following competent discussion partners:

Dr. Rainer Landwehr More than 25 years with responsibility for results in the automotive and supplier industry, including executive positions e.g. for Goodyear, Ford and Jaguar Landrover and former President of Wirtschaftsverband der deutschen Kautschukindustrie (wdk)

Franz Rother Publisher of Edison magazine (e-mobility, future mobility) and editor at AutoBild

Sarah Elsser Founder and host of various tech and mobility platforms and digital influencer in tech and mobility topics (tech-well-told.de)

Stephan Cimbal Director Marketing Europe Sailun Group

Notes for editors: Sailun - Facts & Figures

The Sailun Group was founded 20 years ago in the East China technology and economic zone of Qingdao. Starting as a technology and testing platform for tires, the tire group is now one of the top 20 tire manufacturers in the world (ranked 17th in 2021). There are currently around 400 tire manufacturers worldwide with about 800 tire brands.

Sailun produces in a total of seven high-tech production facilities - four of which are located in northern China (Qingdao, Dongying, Shenyang, Weifang), two in Vietnam, one in Cambodia. To serve international markets around the globe, Sailun has a worldwide distribution network and numerous logistics centers in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. With a total production capacity of more than 80 million truck tires and passenger tires and 160,000 tons of specialty tires in 2021, Sailun serves its customers in more than 180 countries and regions around the world. In Europe, sales have already reached a stable figure of 7 million tires and continue to grow.

With the goal of further expansion, Sailun Group invested around 30 percent of its net profit in 2021 in the further development of its tire range and technologies. 300 specialists are researching the tire generations of the future and are constantly working together with Qingdao University of Science and Technology to improve the products and to become the smart alternative to traditional premium manufacturers for its international customers.

Contact: Sailun Europe, Media Office Wolfgang Mache PR & PRESS COMMUNICATION Wolfgang Mache Schönsberg 17a 22395 Hamburg, Germany E-Mail: info@wm-pr.de

