Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli

Dovre Group Plc Press release May 20, 2022 at 2 pm
Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli
Dovre Group has signed a contract to purchase equity research analysis services from Evli Research. The main analyst will be Mr. Joonas Ilvonen. The equity research reports are available free of charge at www.evliresearch.comfor all interested parties.
"Our shareholders have expressed a wish for an independent equity research analysis to be performed about the financial performance potential of Dovre. Now when our Renewable Energy subsidiary Suvic Oy has been a part of Dovre's financial journal for a full twelve months, we determined the timing to be correct", says Dovre Group's CEO Mr. Arve Jensen.
Dovre Groupis a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy.Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore,and the US, and employs more than800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
