- (PLX AI) - Catena Media initiates strategic review of certain parts of its business after noticing a strategic interest from third parties to acquire certain assets.
- • Interest including assets in its financial trading segment, the "AskGamblers" brand as well as certain other of Catena Media's global brands
- • Strategic review may include investigating the advantages of, e.g., a sale of certain assets (including but not limited to financial trading assets, the "AskGamblers" brand and other global brands) or another type of structural transaction
