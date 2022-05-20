In other news, Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced it will begin selling 210 mm n-type wafers and the local government in Zhejiang Province said it wants to deploy another 12.4 GW of new PV by 2024.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed that newly installed PV capacity for April in the country amounts to 3.66 GW - representing a 23% increase compared to April 2021. It also revealed that year to date in 2022, new PV systems installed in China total 16.88 GW. Overall, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 322.57 GW at the end of April. Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...