Freitag, 20.05.2022
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
20.05.22
08:03 Uhr
3,955 Euro
+0,075
+1,93 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.05.2022 | 18:01
144 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 20-May-2022 / 16:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached 
  ii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
CITIBANK NOMINEES (IRELAND) DAC 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18/05/2022 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 20/05/2022 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.985%          0.000%         4.985%     222,865,363 
reached 
Position of previous notification 5.046%          0.000%         5.046% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83      0         11,109,892  0.000%            4.985% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       11,109,892            4.985% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Ameriprise Financial,  %               %                   % 
Inc. 
TAM UK International  %               %                   % 
Holdings Limited 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Oversight  %               %                   % 
Limited 
Ameriprise 
International Holdings %               %                   % 
GmbH 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Holdings   %               %                   % 
Sarl 
Threadneedle Holdings  %               %                   % 
Limited 
TAM UK Holdings Limited %               %                   % 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Holdings   %               %                   % 
Limited 
TC Financing Limited  %               %                   % 
Threadneedle Asset   3.661%            %                   3.661% 
Management Limited 
 
Ameriprise Financial,  %               %                   % 
Inc. 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %               %                   % 
International Limited 
BMO Global Asset 
Management (Europe)   %               %                   % 
Limited 
BMO Asset Management  %               %                   % 
(Holdings) Plc 
BMO AM Group (Holdings) %               %                   % 
Limited 
BMO AM Group      %               %                   % 
(Management) Limited 
BMO AM Holdings Limited %               %                   % 
BMO Asset Management  %               %                   % 
Limited 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by 
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is 
itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management 
Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by 
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, 
which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group 
(Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset 
Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned 
by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 20th May 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  163269 
EQS News ID:  1358239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2022 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
