Cannon Security: Celebrity Bodyguard and Author Michael Cannon Announces Release of First Novel, "Laced With Exodus"

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Author Michael Cannon is pleased to announce the publication of his first novel, " Laced With Exodus ". The thriller features murder, mystery and intrigue and draws from Michael's experiences as a celebrity bodyguard. The novel tells the story of former A list star trying to restart her career and an obsessed fan that has other ideas. The author also brings his experience as an actor on hit shows like "CSI: NY" to the story. The book has already been given five-star reviews.

Fans of the genre and others will find a compelling and high-speed journey filled with mystery, murder, suspense, and obsession from the first-time novelist. Compelling characters include Bodyguard Chris Davalos and former A list actress, Jenny Southway. She is desperate to revive her once promising career and just as Jenny seizes her second chance, a mysterious admirer has other ideas. What starts out innocent soon becomes the ultimate nightmare. It's a race against the clock as the obsession grows stronger and the mysterious admirer gets closer to their target. Chris Davalos, a one man show and fearless protector, will go to any lengths to keep his client safe as she tries to make the ultimate comeback. As Chris and Jenny prepare to face the final showdown, Chris learns truths about himself and faces yet another enemy. "Laced With Exodus" will keep you in the game as it moves toward the thrilling conclusion.

You can find the book on Amazon both in paperback and on Kindle.

Author Michael Cannon is excited to finally share his writing with the world, ""This is my first fiction novel. After many failed attempts and twenty-five years I put pen to paper, and this is the result. I hope you find it refreshingly different, written through the eyes of a career protector, and enjoy it thoroughly. 'Laced With Exodus' is a high-speed crime/mystery novel that will take you on a roller coaster ride. Please stay to the end to enjoy and appreciate the journey."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Cannon is a former celebrity bodyguard and executive protection agent with 25 years of service in the private security industry. He is the owner of Cannon Security, a private firm in Huntington Beach, California that provides physical security and executive protection for the private sector. Michael made a name for himself as a bodyguard and close protection agent, working for notable celebrities such as Kirstie Alley, Shania Twain, Larry Flynt, Lionel Ritchie, Robert De Niro, and many more. In addition to writing, Michael's dreams were to be in front of orbehind the camera, playing bit parts and small roles since 2010. He hopes to parlay his personal security experience into an acting career upon retiring from the field, just like ex-bodyguards turned actor Michael Clarke Duncan and Mr. T."Laced With Exodus" is his first novel.

