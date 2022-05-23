Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board

Sara Sooy and Sandra Orihuela to Join Cuentas Board

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN & CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions today announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Sandra Orihuela and Sara Sooy to its Board.

Ms. Orihuela has been appointed to the compensation committee and Ms. Sooy has been appointed to the audit committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Sara and Sandra to the Cuentas Board," said Jeff Johnson, Cuentas CEO. "Each of these accomplished professionals bring valuable perspectives and expertise that will support our strategic goals in 2022 and beyond."

"Adding these two highly qualified leaders bring the Cuentas Board to nine members and expands the diversity of our Board members as well," said Cuentas co-founder and Executive Chairman Arik Maimon. "Their insights and areas of specialization will add immense value to our organization."

Ms. Sooy is a partner at Alpha Strategies Group, an agency dedicated to simplifying the complexities of business and an elected Somerset County Commissioner in New Jersey. She has expertise across a number of industries, including commercial real estate, and has extensive public service experience, serving as a liaison to numerous organizations and coalitions.

Ms. Orihuela is the founder of her legal boutique, Orihuela LLC, with specialized expertise in cross-border transactions, anti-corruption and corporate compliance matters, with special focus on the US, Latin America and European markets. She has been involved in telecommunications and innovative technology related matters, including AI, digital media, B2B, fintech, internet and e-commerce. She is a dual civil and common law licensed attorney, multilingual, a frequent writer and speaker at international forums and has been recognized as a leading international lawyer.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

800-611-3622

info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702242/Cuentas-Appoints-Two-New-Independent-Directors-to-Board