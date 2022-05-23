DJ PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) announces that Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors, decided not to distribute profit for 2021 and not to pay dividends and also approved JSC "KPMG" as the Company's Auditor on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on 20 May 2022.

P?? Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF) and on the LSE (SVST). Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

