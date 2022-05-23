Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.05.2022 | 19:22
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet 23-May-2022 / 17:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

Monthly Performance Factsheet

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 30 April 2022, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

23 May 2022

- ENDS -

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 163581 
EQS News ID:  1359351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2022 12:49 ET (16:49 GMT)

