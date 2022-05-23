Wolters Kluwer TeamMate+ extends its expert solutions into the public sector audit market with authorized FedRAMP cloud offerings

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced today that it has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its award-winning TeamMate+ global audit expert solutions and the TeamMate+ FedRAMP cloud hosting environment.

TeamMate+ expert audit solutions enable internal audit teams to manage their entire workflow by harnessing the latest digital technologies, integrating with business data and systems, and delivering data-driven insights. Achieving FedRAMP authorization means that auditors within US Federal agencies can create and manage audit plans, execute audits aligned with Red and Yellow Book standards, create detailed and compelling audit reports, and document and archive audit trail and findings.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal government. It provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment and continuous monitoring for cloud technologies for use by Federal agencies. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud products and services to fulfill their organizational objectives.

"Wolters Kluwer has a long track record of working with auditors within the public sector to support their specific audit needs. Achieving FedRAMP authorization at both the application and hosting level demonstrates our deep commitment to serving US Federal agencies as they look to enhance their work and deliver important insights to stakeholders," said Frans Klassen, Senior Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

This achievement is a combined effort between Wolters Kluwer TeamMate and its sponsoring agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"NIH is proud to have brought another cloud-based option to the FedRAMP Marketplace so we can take advantage of this audit technology solution together with other Federal agencies," says Monica Diggs, Program Analyst, National Institutes of Health.

To learn more about how TeamMate helps audit teams support their organizational objectives, visit the TeamMate+ U.S. Public Sector page.

