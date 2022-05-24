Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung am späten Montagabend! Dienstagmorgen gleich ins Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2022 | 06:05
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biolog-id: New Data Demonstrates the Significant Impact of Using the Biolog-Id Solution in a Children's Hospital Blood Bank

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization, has been collaborating with Children's National Hospital since June 2021. The data collected by Children's National since installation demonstrate the impact of using the Biolog-id solution on multiple financial and operational factors. Key impacts include:

  1. Reduction of RBC unit wastage
  2. Increased utilization of split / aliquoted RBC units
  3. Decreased tech-time counting units to assess the inventory

The solution used at Children's National is based on the unique data generated by the Biolog-id system, augmented with additional data from other systems whenever necessary. The resulting data support dedicated dashboards and reports that have been carefully configured to the specific needs of the Children's National team.

"The Biolog-id solution is specifically designed to deliver operational, clinical and financial impact for our customers," says Troy Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. "It is particularly encouraging to see the degree of impact of our solution in a leading facility such as Children's National Hospital."

Biolog-id continues to develop its Value-Chain Optimization platform to enhance flexibility and configurability, both needed to support the diverse practices common in Transfusion Medicine. The impact reported by existing Biolog-id customers, such as Children's National, informs and energizes future developments.

About Biolog-id
Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact products. Biolog-id's patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Contact: Diane Muller, Diane.Muller@biolog-id.com

Children's National Hospital URL: https://childrensnational.org/


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.