Dienstag, 24.05.2022
Gamechanger-Meldung am späten Montagabend! Dienstagmorgen gleich ins Depot?
WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
23.05.22
21:26 Uhr
26,220 Euro
-0,140
-0,53 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20026,74007:16
26,28026,42023.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2022 | 07:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2022

May 24, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

The shares in Flex LNG Ltd (Ticker: FLNG) will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2022 as of today, May 24, 2022.

The dividend will be paid USD on or about June 7, 2022. The dividend payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be paid in NOK on or about June 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
