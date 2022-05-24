- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy aims to build an integrated energy technology company with a clear focus on ESG.
- • Siemens Energy estimates cost synergies of up to EUR 300 million per year within three years of full integration of Siemens Gamesa
- • Starting in fiscal 2023, the former Divisions will be repositioned as Business Areas, whose key financial figures will be reported quarterly
- • The Gas and Power segment will be reorganized into three Business Areas Gas Services, Grid Technologies, and Transformation of Industry and accompanying financial figures will be released quarterly
- • The Transformation of Industry Business Area will comprise four autonomous Business Units that report separately
- • Other areas that are critical for the company's success - such as procurement, logistics, and IT - will be pooled
