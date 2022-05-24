The "Hungary Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects Hungary's construction industry to expand by 3.3% in real terms in 2022 and record an annual average growth rate of 4.4% over the remainder of the forecast period (2023 2026), supported by the government's focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of the country's rail and road transport infrastructure, coupled with EU (European Union) recovery funds, and efforts to boost energy and manufacturing production.

According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), the construction industry's value add grew by 21.4% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2021, preceded by year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates of 20.3% in Q3 and 18.5% in Q2 2021.

In September 2021, Laszlo Mosoczi, State Secretary for Transport Policy at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, announced plans to invest HUF6 trillion ($20.7 billion) to develop Hungary's rail network. Over the next 10 to 15 years, the focus of transport development will be on railways.

In October 2021, the Ministry for Innovation and Technology started the construction works for Hungary's section of the Belgrade-Budapest railway line. In December 2021, the government approved Budapest Suburban Railway Node Strategy to develop the rail network of Budapest, the country's capital, and its metropolitan area until 2040. The government also plans to increase solar capacity from 2GW in 2021 to 6GW by 2030, increasing the share of renewable energy in the total electricity generation mix to 20% by 2030 and 30% by 2040.

A downside risk for the industry arises from price pressures owing to shortages of workers and raw materials, as global economic demand has picked up significantly following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. According to the KSH, construction costs of buildings grew by an average of 16.2% in the first nine months of 2021, with materials costs growing by 20.7% and labor costs rising by 7.5%.

Moreover, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis represents major downside risks to the industry's short-term outlook. As Hungary borders Ukraine, uncertainty surrounding the war is likely to weigh on investor confidence as the country risks being pulled into the conflict if a severe escalation occurs.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Hungary, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n9i85

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005695/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900