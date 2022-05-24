Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products announces that its strategic partners Symeres are licensed to produce large quantities of controlled compounds required by Nirvana.

The company is excited to announce that strategic partner Symeres has confirmed with Nirvana Life Sciences, its ability to produce up to 1000g batches of pharmaceutical Psilocybin and Psilocin. These batches can then be utilized for sale to qualified investigators for use in research and development of such compounds as well as pre-clinical and clinical trials. Nirvana believes there will be significant demand for psychedelic compounds, as an ever growing number of clinical trials and research is taking place within the psychedelic sector. This will give Nirvana Life Sciences the ability to provide a bridge to a consistent source of pharmaceutical grade, psychedelic compounds to significantly evolve and further the global psychedelic sector.

Mr. Michael McCune, Vice President Operations, stated "This is very good news for Nirvana as it gives us the ability to facilitate the supply of pharmaceutical grade psychedelic compounds before being granted a license by Health Canada. Being well into our licensing process with Health Canada, this gives us the ability to procure and form supply chain partnerships early on."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

