HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Announce Q1-2022 Financial Results on May 30, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V) (OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its Q1-2022 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, May 30, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time). The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)

Dial-in: (+1) 416-764-8658 (Toronto local) or (+1) 888-886-7786 (Toll-Free, North America)

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/hireq1/

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies, providing a shared services platform to create value for partners and shareholders. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702174/HIRE-Technologies-to-Announce-Q1-2022-Financial-Results-on-May-30-2022