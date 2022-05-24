Ex-NHL player Derek Mathers joins Autocorp.ai!

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / We're excited to announce that Derek Mathers has joined our team at Autocorp.ai! Canada's fastest-growing automotive fintech company.

Derek joins in the position of SDR & Major Accounts Manager. Derek comes with strong industry experience having spent four years at another Canadian automotive technology company.

"We're thrilled about the expertise he brings to our team and he's already had an enormous impact." Says Kole Hicks, CRO at Autocorp.

Before getting into the automotive industry, Derek was a professional hockey player for the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I've watched Autocorp from a distance for the past few years, and was always impressed by their fast growth and success," explains Mathers. "I remember when AVA Credit was released in 2021, and seeing the tool for the first time on a dealer's website knowing this was going to be a game-changing product for the industry. The speed that Autocorp entered the market and the innovative new products were impressive. Business and sports are similar in many ways, I'm excited to be playing for the winning team. One that values its teammates and works together to improve their skills and be the best in the business." says Mathers.

Mathers joining comes at an exciting time for Autocorp, as they prepare to release two major new offerings for Canadian dealers.

"Being obsessed with innovation and growth is part of our core fabric at Autocorp" says Andrew Lemoine, CEO of Autocorp. "We were the new kids on the block having released AVA Credit in January 2021, and I couldn't be more proud of our fast growth. People & products are the two key ingredients for success. From our initial release we've always felt strongly that we offer dealers the best product, having Derek join our team speaks to our commitment to continue to pair best in class product with best in class people."

About Autocorp.ai:

Autocorp is a fintech company specializing in solutions for the automotive industry. We combine our expertise with world-leading technologies to bring consumers and dealerships a suite of digital retailing products primarily focused on credit and financial services. We have a proven track record of supporting customers and dealerships, designing solutions that scale and building innovative products that address the industry's needs. As experts in the automotive technology space, we deliver innovative solutions that support customers during the buying process, increase efficiency for dealerships, and create incredible experiences for both parties. Everything we do focuses on creating the best possible buying experience so that dealerships can scale and consumers get the most enjoyment from their purchase.

Media Contacts:

Kole Hicks,

Chief Revenue Officer, Autocorp.ai

877-255-8627

kole@autocorp.ca

SOURCE: Autocorp.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702093/Ex-NHL-player-Derek-Mathers-joins-Autocorpai