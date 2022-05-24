Data Axle Wins 13 Horizon Interactive Awards, and Six Internet Advertising Competition Awards

Awards Highlight the Axle Agency's Campaign Excellence for Clients Marriott, Yard House, Logitech, HP and Aetna

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Data Axle , the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today that it is the recent recipient of 19 awards - 13 Horizon Interactive Awards, and six Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards for its Axle Agency. The company was recognized for its work on behalf of seven clients in a number of verticals, including travel, hospitality, hardware, insurance, and non-profit. In addition, Data Axle received a nomination for a Webby Award for its work with Marriott.

"What makes Data Axle special is our account teams fully immerse themselves into the ethos of each of our clients, using a combination of their creativity and our data capabilities to meet each client's unique needs," said Tom Zawacki, President of Axle Agency. "To have our work on behalf of our clients be validated by these two prestigious industry organizations is a great honor."

In its 20th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards recognizes excellence in interactive media production worldwide. An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types. Data Axle was honored in the following categories:

Gold Winner - Email Promotion - Marriott International (2)

Gold Winner - Email Promotion - Yard House (2)

Gold Winner - Email Newsletter - The Ritz Carlton

Gold Winner - Email Newsletter - Marriott International (6)

Gold Winner - Email Newsletter - Yard House

Bronze Winner - Email Promotion - Yard House

The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Data Axle was honored in the following categories:

Best Computer: Hardware Email Message, Best of Show Email Message - Logitech

Best Computer: Hardware Online Ad - HP Inc.

Best Insurance Integrated Ad Campaign - AETNA/CVS Health

Best Non-profit Social Media Campaign - American Heart Association

Best Travel Online Newsletter Campaign - Marriott International

"At Data Axle we're committed to navigating the challenges brought forth by both the industry and our clients and providing best-in-class solutions," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "Industry recognitions such as these further proves that our melding of data capabilities along with creative services provides clients with the tools they need to truly understand and connect with their intended audiences."

To view the award entries and learn more about Data Axle's award-winning work on behalf of its clients, visit: https://www.data-axle.com/resources/recognition/

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com

