SOBR Safe, Inc.: New SOBRsafe Customer a Potential Gateway to Commercial Fleets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced that pilot program host Advance Freight Traffic Service has signed a multi-year service agreement with SOBRsafe. Based in Michigan and serving significant customers nationwide, Advance Freight works closely with major commercial carriers to ensure its customers are accurately billed. Advance Freight has installed SOBRsafe's alcohol screening technology in its headquarters and is introducing the Company to its unrivaled rolodex of commercial fleet decision-makers.

"During our pilot testing, we had a very productive experience with the SOBRsafe team and its technology," stated Advance Freight President/Co-Owner Jeff Bogden. "The solution performed precisely as expected, and we are excited to integrate it into our operations for daily, uniform safety screening. I have been working with logistics industry thought leaders for nearly four decades, and I believe that the SOBRsafe technology could be one of the most important developments for fleet safety in recent memory. Based on the success of our pilot test, we now intend to recommend SOBRsafe to top freight executives and our own customer base of substantial employers."

Added SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini, "For nearly 60 years the name Advance Freight has been synonymous with freight cost savings, and it has achieved this by working in harmony with some of the largest shipping brands on the planet. We are proud to have successfully demonstrated our technology and are honored to gain introduction to this invaluable network. We believe that our SOBRsafe alcohol screening technology is an ideal solution for commercial fleets, and we look forward to leveraging our strong relationship with Advance Freight as a springboard into the industry."

About Advance Freight Traffic Service (www.advancefrt.com)

Headquartered near Detroit, Michigan, Advance Freight Traffic Service has been in the freight bill auditing/processing/payment and reporting business since 1958. Advance Freight has saved its clients millions of dollars in overcharges through its extensive freight bill auditing service, exceeding its client's expectations year after year by delivering incomparable value. The company assists all its clients in the design of their payment plan: from data entry of their freight bills, to report format, to the timing and method of payment.

About SOBRsafe (www.sobrsafe.com)

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

