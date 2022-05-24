Wolves continue to 'lead the pack' in providing fans the best in ticketing technology

SeatGeek, the technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a renewed partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC of the English Premier League. This deal marks the Company's seventh season as the Wolves' Official Primary Ticketing partner. With SeatGeek, Wolves supporters will continue to reap benefits from the partnership: better ticketing technology that can lead to better fan experiences. The news follows SeatGeek's announcement of its partnership with Leeds United FC as it continues to be the ticketing platform of choice for the majority of English Premier League clubs.

"Throughout the past six seasons, our partnership with SeatGeek has allowed us to transform the way our supporters view ticketing," said James Davies, Head of Ticketing for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. "While we pride ourselves on being deeply rooted in history, we also believe in the future of technology. SeatGeek has given us the tools needed to create an easy and frictionless purchase experience for our supporters, and we look forward to building on that further with their platform next season".

Why lucky number [season] seven? Wolves chose to renew its partnership with SeatGeek because of its success in building a simple but dynamic platform that touches on everything from ticketing and memberships to soccer schools, hospitality and stadium tours. This success has created an improved fan experience over the last six seasons while helping the club drive better and more insightful business results.

"We like to consider ourselves part of the pack and hugely value our close partnership with the Wolves team," said Peter Joyce, Managing Director of EMEA at SeatGeek. "Technology evolves at such a rapid pace and we've always worked in close partnership with the Wolves to collaborate on enhancements and updates to our platform. We share a common goal to provide an outstanding customer journey for fans by simplifying ticket sales, adding new features, and introducing more self-serve capabilities, whilst ensuring club staff have the tools they need to drive efficiency with automated processes."

SeatGeek has experienced significant growth since its entry into primary ticketing. The platform's partnership portfolio now includes the majority of the English Premier League including Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Brighton and Newcastle, as well as six clubs from the EFL Championship including Stoke City, Bristol City, and Middlesbrough. The Company also tickets Lords Cricket Ground and the Lloyd Webber Theatre Group in London's West End.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), over half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Founded in 1877, Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) is one of the oldest and most respected football teams in England and currently compete in the Premier League, which is the world's most watched available in 188 countries with a cumulative annual audience of 3.2 billion people.

In 1888, Wolves were one of the original 12 founders of the first ever professional football league, and just under 70 years later, in 1954, became pioneers of European football, introducing fans to floodlit matches against giants such as Spartak Moscow and Budapest Honvéd FC.

A 140-year rollercoaster ride across all four divisions of the English football pyramid has seen Wolves amass 17 major trophies in their history, including 11 league titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups. In 2016, Wolves were acquired by Chinese consumer technology company Fosun International, and a return to the Premier League followed in 2018, followed by a top-eight finish in the Europa League and back-to-back seventh placed finishes at the top of English football.

