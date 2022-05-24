Anzeige
24.05.2022 | 15:29
IT - INET Nordic and Baltic - New SPAC Lists for Nasdaq Baltic (28/22)

As previously communicated in IT Notices (08/22), Nasdaq Baltic (Nasdaq
Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Tallinn) will be introducing specific admission
requirements for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC). 

Nasdaq Baltic are introducing new SPAC Lists in INET Nordic trading system and
in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF). Admissions of future SPAC instruments to
trading will be communicated separately via Exchange Notices at Nasdaq Baltic
website. 

There will be no changes to INET Nordic and Baltic and Genium Consolidated Feed
(GCF) market segment set-up and MIC codes. SPAC instruments will be traded
within the existing INET Nordic & Baltic market segments, and the same existing
MIC codes for respective exchanges will be provided in trade execution messages
when trading SPAC instruments. 

Details

Future SPAC instruments will be available via following Turnover List and List
Population. Members and ISVs using INET/GCF list structure are advised to add
the new lists to their systems. 

INET and GCF identifiers that are used for SPAC Lists are presented below:

            Nasdaq Vilnius   Nasdaq Riga    Nasdaq Tallinn  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INET Turnover List   Baltic SPAC List / BAST /124655             
 Name/ Code/ ID                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INET List Population  Vilnius SPAC List/ Riga SPAC List / Tallinn SPAC List 
 Name/ ID        123707       123706      / 123705     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GCF List ID PROD                             4371044
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GCF List Population ID       4371050      4371048       4371046
 PROD                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Protocol specifications
There are no technical changes to any INET trading or market data protocol
specifications. 



Legal and Market Model
Market Model document for INET Nordic & Baltic, containing description of list
structure, will be updated to include SPAC Lists. New version will be effective
by June 1, 2022 and will be published on Nasdaq Nordic website under European
Rules and Regulations.Implementation schedule ·INET Test (NTF) and GCF TST4:
available·GCF Production: by June 1, 2022 

Support
For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:
Tel: +46 8 405 6410     E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

Best regards,
Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070930
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
