Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 Ticker-Symbol: 516 
Frankfurt
24.05.22
17:18 Uhr
0,141 Euro
+0,008
+5,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2022
129 Leser
Auriant Mining AB: Auriant Mining Q1 2022 Interim Report and Online Conference, May 31st 2022

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q1 2022 interim report will be published on Tuesday, May 31st.

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q1 2022 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Tuesday, May 31st, please send to our email conf@auriant.comthe following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

Attachment

  • Release On-line_Q1 2022 call_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23f782a4-ed32-46cf-915d-7db759284544)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
