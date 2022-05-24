Nasdaq Stockholm AB: myFC Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (257/22)

On May 20, 2022, myFC Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company is in an urgent cash position and that the board therefore had secured a short-term loan to cover the company's expenses. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (MYFC, ISIN code SE0005505898, order book ID 101187) in myFC Holding AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB