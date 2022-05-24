Echelon Health and Fitness: Local, Family-Owned Gym Offers Free Personal Training to Community Members

VOORHEES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Echelon Health and Fitness, a local, family-owned gym, is hosting a free 30 day program called "Get Ready For Summer."

The 30 day challenge provides local community members with access to the gym's best programs including THRIVE personal training (2 days per week for 4 weeks), access to the Hydro Massage lounge chairs, a 30 day meal plan and a free year of membership dues on a 3-days per week Bronze membership.

The goal of this program is to help local community members improve their health as the weather warms up. With Memorial Day fast approaching, many people want to get into shape, but don't know where to start.

With the Get Fit for Summer program, people looking to get back into fitness will have all of the tools they need to reach their goals.

"Team Echelon has chosen to adapt and deliver for each and every member because we actually care," says Trey Severs, Thrive personal training Thrive manager. "As we come together as a community, we will continue to deliver the best program in the country to allow an outlet and safe place for each and every member," he continues.

Personal Training at Echelon

Thrive Personal Training is a performance-driven fitness program that is designed to help any individual meet their goals. Echelon Health & Fitness is the only place you will find this innovative program in South Jersey.

"I ended up joining THRIVE and that was probably one of the best things that has happened for me," expressed Lashaun Drew, member and owner of Original Hot Dog Factory. "Not only do they push you to be your best version while you're working out, they push you in general, in life."

Thrive Functional Training is not about "run faster, lift more." It's about activating multiple muscle groups simultaneously, in expertly designed programming that emphasizes movement over image. A true Functional Training program, whether you are training for a sports performance, injury rehabilitation, or to walk up a flight of stairs, your Thrive program will get you there.

"It's very personalized, very enthusiastic, they will never let you miss a step,' said Sonia Osorio Owner of Maria's Mexican Restaurant. "If you are looking to join a program that will give you the best training possible, I would definitely recommend Echelon."

Improvements at Echelon

While some gyms and studios were closing because of the impact of Covid-19 Echelon Health and Fitness reinvested back into their gym and has always been committed to improving the facility that has been taken even further over the last two years.

Recent upgrades include new equipment, refreshed spaces, turf, and even the addition of HydroMassage lounge chairs.

The chairs at Echelon have the most recent technology for an immersive and intuitive experience. The Lounge 440X includes on-screen features and entertainment options during the massage. This model also includes more massage coverage and a smoother, more focused massage.

The owners' close relationship to their members helps them to understand what needs to be updated. Members know that their concerns will be heard if they are brought to a member of the Echelon team.

"Our goal is to always try to improve our members experience" says David Chung CO-Founder & CEO

People in the Voorhees area who are interested in participating in the "Get Ready for Summer" challenge can visit Echelonhf.com/get-fit-for-summer to get started.

About Echelon - Echelon Health and Fitness is a 38,000 sq. ft. local and family owned gym that has been Voted Best Gym in South Jersey 5 years in a row. The fitness center includes 3 studios with 55 classes per week, THRIVE Personal Training, MemberPERX, Indoor Track, Childcare and a pool and sauna area. Since opening in April 2016, Echelon has become a top destination for gym-goers looking for both valuable amenities and affordable pricing. Echelon Health and Fitness is committed to helping the community reach their fitness goals.

Contact:

Echelon Health and Fitness

Jeff Quinn

Managing Partner

610-400-7379

jquinn@fitperxphilly.com

Links:

Echelon Health and Fitness Website

MemberPERX

SOURCE: Echelon Health and Fitness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702434/Local-Family-Owned-Gym-Offers-Free-Personal-Training-to-Community-Members