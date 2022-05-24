Horizon Globex GmbH: NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins Joins Upstream Securities & NFT Exchange as Strategic Brand Ambassador

Hawks' Vice President of Basketball to advise athletes and public figures on generating income from digital collectible, fan-engagement NFTs on Upstream.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Upstream, the revolutionary exchange for digital securities and NFTS powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, has announced that NBA Hall of Famer and Hawks' Vice President of Basketball Dominique Wilkins has joined as a strategic brand ambassador. Wilkins will advise athletes and other public figures on how to leverage their personal brands to fund their ventures using fan engagement NFTs powered by Upstream's eco-friendly exchange.

As a strategic brand ambassador, Dominique Wilkins will help drive Upstream's groundbreaking exchange and sports vertical, which provides professional and college athletes with the opportunity to generate new digital collectible (NFT) revenue streams while building brand longevity as the world of Web 3.0 continues to emerge. As an NBA Hall of Famer, named one of the greatest 75 players in league history, Wilkins provides a 360-degree view into how Upstream's technology supports athletes' needs. Wilkins will also be introducing his own line of NFTs on Upstream in the near future.

Upstream is 100% carbon neutral. The exchange doesn't charge users gas fees which enables creators to offer millions of free, low-cost, and premium NFTs to fans who can purchase using PayPal, Credit, Debit, US dollars, or USDC stablecoin. As a cash-driven exchange, athletes are able to withdraw NFT proceeds and royalties while avoiding common crypto off-ramp hurdles.

"I know from my career and from the athletes that I've had the privilege of mentoring how important it is to build a strong presence on and off the court," says Dominique Wilkins. "Upstream's Web 3.0 approach is unlike any of the other platforms out there, offering a next-level fan engagement vehicle to drive funds and expand your brand to the masses, rather than to the few benefiting from the NFT market already."

"As the only regulated exchange powered by the blockchain to offer both digital securities and NFT trading, Upstream is at the forefront of investor protection offering brands and their fans a heightened level of security and utility that goes beyond industry hype," says Upstream Co-Founder Mark Elenowitz.

Dominique Wilkins joins Upstream's growing community of clients and brand ambassadors which includes heavyweights across sports, music, and entertainment including NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, YoMobile, Volume.com, and BRON Studios, with NFTs for NBA's G League show "The Pathway."

Interested athletes can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange .

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. Visit https://merj.exchange/ to learn more.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/ .

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification.

