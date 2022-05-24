The "Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market Research Report by Vehicle (E-Motorcycle and E-Scooter/Moped), Capacity, Technology, Voltage, Age Group, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market size was estimated at USD 35.81 billion in 2021, USD 42.76 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.57% to reach USD 104.68 billion by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern Central Asia, and the United States.

This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Public Safety Security Analytics market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Company Usability Profiles:

AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Ather Energy

Avan Motors India

Avon Cycles

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Cezeta

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Electrotherm Limited

Emflux Motors

Energica Motor Company

GOVECS AG

Harley-Davidson, Inc

Hero Electric

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Johammer E-Mobility GmbH

KTM AG

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

NIU International

Piaggio Group

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Terra Motors Corporation

TVS Motor Company

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holding Ltd.

Z Electric Vehicle

Zero Motorcycles

Eezeta

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in the environmental concern for carbon emission

5.1.1.2. Introduction of new battery technologies

5.1.1.3. Low operating and maintenance costs of electric vehicle

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial cost of electric motorcycles scooters

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging trend of adapting e-mobility for short-distance travel

5.1.3.2. Government regulatory bodies encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Shortage of charging infrastructure

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market, by Vehicle

6.1. Introduction

6.2. E-Motorcycle

6.3. E-Scooter/Moped

6.3.1. Folding

6.3.2. Retro

6.3.3. Standing/Self-Balancing

7. Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market, by Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 75-100 Miles

7.3. Above 100 Miles

7.4. Below 75 Miles

8. Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Battery

8.2.1. Lithium-Ion

8.2.2. Sealed Lead Acid

8.3. Plug-In

9. Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market, by Voltage

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 36V

9.3. 48V

9.4. 60V

9.5. 72V

10. Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market, by Age Group

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 13 and Above

10.3. 5-8 Years

10.4. 9-12 Years

11. Americas Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East Africa Electric Scooter Motorcycle Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles

