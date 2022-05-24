Carbon reduction platform shows impact of online sales to help companies reduce planetary footprints

Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, today announced it is teaming up with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, to launch Sweep's climate impact app via the Stripe App Marketplace.

With the new Sweep app, Stripe users can know the emissions for everything that they sell on the platform ensuring they understand the carbon footprint and environmental impact of their sales. It does so by combining the transaction data in Stripe with Sweep's emission factor database to provide meaningful data within seconds.

The Sweep application, which will be live from June 14, was one of the first selected by Stripe for the beta launch of Stripe Apps, can help customers learn about their emissions and facilitate their efforts to meet their climate targets.

"Consumers are demanding more information from businesses about the impact their purchases have on the planet, often choosing brands that make commitments and take action to build a more sustainable future," said Rachel Delacour, CEO co-founder of Sweep. "By combining the transaction data in Stripe with Sweep's emission factor database, businesses can quickly get an understanding of the emissions for everything they sell for an approachable, in-context emissions tracking tool.

Stripe users can open the app on any payment or invoice page to pull in relevant transactional information. They can choose from a number of representative values that provide the quantity of a pollutant released into the atmosphere based on an activity. Using this and the transaction information, the Sweep app will identify the amount of emissions in tons to the CO2 equivalent.

The launch of the Sweep application comes on the heels of the company's $73 million in Series B funding, recent global expansion and its recently-awarded honorable mention in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas.

For more information about Sweep and its mission to address Scope 3 emissions, visit www.sweep.net.

About Sweep

Founded in 2020, Sweep is the all-in-one carbon emission management platform that helps large enterprises build a science-based and data-driven climate program. Organizations can accurately and seamlessly track their global emissions across their three emission scopes. This network approach to carbon management empowers every carbon-emitting individual such as employees, subsidiaries, suppliers, business partners to share their data and visualize how their activities are making a difference. Sweep also offers a carbon marketplace which allows companies to couple their reduction efforts with investments in carbon positive projects. Sweep is a member of the World Bank's Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, is B Corp certified and is SOC2 compliant. For more information about Sweep, please visit www.sweep.net.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies-from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups-use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

