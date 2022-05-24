NACON EXPANDS ITS SIMULATION GAMES RANGE

WITH GARDEN LIFE

Lesquin,24 May 2022 - NACON and stillalive studios are happy to announce the development of Garden Life, a gardening sandbox game where players can plant, cultivate, decorate, and manage their own peaceful garden oasis in a breathtakingly beautiful environment.

Plant and nurture the garden of your dreams in this 'first of its kind' experience where there are no limits to conjuring your creativity.

With a cosy visual style and a gameplay rooted in reality, this warm and relaxing game lets you grow your favorite real-world flowers, shrubs, fruits and vegetables to bring your garden to life. Thanks to procedural generation and advanced growth visualization simulation technology, no two plants look identical - just like in real life. Keep your garden thriving and happy in varying weather events, give your plants the care they require, meet fun characters from your gardening community, and discover many more surprises!

"Gaming and gardening: marrying these two hobbies to create one relaxing and stunning experience was something that has always been a dream for us. We wanted to share our passion and experience of gardening through Garden Life and offer the players the opportunity to create the garden that fits their vision and desires, with a unique art style that evokes wonder and highlights the beauty of nature" Kay Luthor (she/her) HDF, winner of the United Kingdom's Chelsea Young Florist of the Year (2016) and Producer of Garden Life at stillalive studios.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, and the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com

About stillalive studios

stillalive studios is an award-winning team creating beautiful, dynamic games for all ages. Best known for the Bus Simulator franchise, the studio has grown an expertise in crafting high-quality simulation games. The 60 person-strong studio is based in Innsbruck, Austria, where they have flourished since 2010 - combining enthusiasm and passion with experience and talent. For more information visit http://stillalive.games

