Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2022 | 23:20
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, today announced that, on May 20, 2022, it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the Company to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). On May 16, 2022, the Company filed with the SEC its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About Alfi, Inc.

Alfi, Inc. seeks to provide solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi, Inc. Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

Alfi, Inc. U.S. Media Contacts
Danielle DeVoren / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
Alfi@kcsa.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702584/Alfi-Regains-Compliance-with-Nasdaq-Listing-Rule-5250c1

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.